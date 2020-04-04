Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,041. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

