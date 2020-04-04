Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Sector Perform”

Macquarie cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

MIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

MIC stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 10,494,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.92%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

