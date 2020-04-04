Main First Bank Upgrades E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Buy

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 188,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,945. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

