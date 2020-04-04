Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 203.73 ($2.68).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS traded down GBX 5.26 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.24). 10,302,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.