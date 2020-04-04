Marston’s (LON:MARS) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Marston’s to a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marston’s to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 100.89 ($1.33).

Shares of LON MARS traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.12 ($0.48). 4,105,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $238.52 million and a PE ratio of -12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.50.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

