Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. 442,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,540. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.