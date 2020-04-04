Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $201.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.06.
MASI traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $182.12. The company had a trading volume of 550,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,162. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,820,712 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Masimo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 144,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
