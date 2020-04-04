Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $201.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.06.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $182.12. The company had a trading volume of 550,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,162. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,820,712 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Masimo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 144,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.