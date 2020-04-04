Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.12. 550,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. Masimo has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,406,071.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,820,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,588,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

