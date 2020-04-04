Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

HTBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.13. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Heat Biologics worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

