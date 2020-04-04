Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
HTBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.13. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.