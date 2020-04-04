Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $189.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $250.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.29.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $160.33. 4,968,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

