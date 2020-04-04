Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $699.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $8.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.47. The company had a trading volume of 866,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.41. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

