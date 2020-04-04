Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 945,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $546.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

