M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded M&G from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110. M&G has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

