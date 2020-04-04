M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGPUF. Barclays lowered M&G from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MGPUF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

