Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSBI. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 182,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

