Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 425 ($5.59). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 420.45 ($5.53).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.60 ($2.22). 745,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $723.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.60.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.