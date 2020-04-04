MixMarvel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $191,987.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $191,987.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, BitMax and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.64 or 0.04568567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009844 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

MixMarvel Token Profile

MIX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global, BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.