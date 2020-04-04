MonaCoin Price Down 0.2% This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00017548 BTC on exchanges including Zaif, QBTC, Fisco and Bleutrade. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $78.96 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.02105743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.03475050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00591509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00792118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075005 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00483517 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zaif, Livecoin, Bitbank, Bleutrade, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Fisco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

