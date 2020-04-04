Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 154,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $463.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi bought 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

