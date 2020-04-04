Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. 948,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Monro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Monro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.