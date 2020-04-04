Morgan Stanley Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $35.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

American International Group stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 9,571,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,204,166. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in American International Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

