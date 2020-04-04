Morgan Stanley Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $14.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

VVV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,265. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 354,724 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 954.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 239,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 205,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

