Morgan Stanley Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $14.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.
VVV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,265. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 354,724 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 954.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 239,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 205,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
