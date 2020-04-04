Morgan Stanley Lowers Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $125.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

ZTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,528. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

