Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

LEGRAND S A/ADR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 102,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

