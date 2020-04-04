Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HRGLF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. HOYA has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31.

