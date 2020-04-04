Morgan Stanley Trims W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Target Price to $60.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 1,241,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,027. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,047,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

