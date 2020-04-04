Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 185,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.62. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

