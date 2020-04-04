Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $28.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.77. 4,581,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,331 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

