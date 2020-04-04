MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 416,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

