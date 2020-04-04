National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 953,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.