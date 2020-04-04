Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

Shares of NGS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.