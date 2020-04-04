Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

NTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NTGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.53. 281,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,127. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $109,276.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

