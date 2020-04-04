New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $12.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 5,074,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.