NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,300

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,144.83 ($80.83).

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 220 ($2.89) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,390 ($44.59). The stock had a trading volume of 955,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,450.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,390.83. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

