Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $60.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. 508,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,917. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,013,000 after buying an additional 1,296,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after buying an additional 806,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $194,780,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

