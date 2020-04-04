Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $60.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.95.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. 508,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,917. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,013,000 after buying an additional 1,296,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after buying an additional 806,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $194,780,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
About Nextera Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.