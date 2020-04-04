Nexus Achieves Market Cap of $9.83 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Nexus has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $568,971.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002220 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

