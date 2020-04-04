NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NNBR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 465,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that NN will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NN by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

