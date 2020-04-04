Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 469,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,366. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

