NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,014 shares of company stock worth $1,645,305.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

