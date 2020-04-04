NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
