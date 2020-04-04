Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,207 shares of company stock worth $809,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $15.79. 2,663,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.