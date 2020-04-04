NuShares Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $465,493.76 and approximately $163.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005835 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.