NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 179,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. NV5 Global has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

