OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $916.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 277,058 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

