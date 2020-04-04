ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.0365 on Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $241,980.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

