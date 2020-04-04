Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $230,239.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and LBank. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02603513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00202436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinTiger, IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, LBank, FCoin, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

