Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.36–0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.38. Okta also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.17)-($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

