OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 100,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,976. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 48.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,511.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.