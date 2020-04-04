Oppenheimer Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $93.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.68.

NYSE C traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 25,298,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,638,200. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

