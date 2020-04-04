Oppenheimer Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Underperform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $365.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $582.63.

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.14. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

