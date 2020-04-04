Oppenheimer Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.
NYSE V traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.85. 11,928,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,766. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
