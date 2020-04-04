Oppenheimer Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

NYSE V traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.85. 11,928,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,766. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

